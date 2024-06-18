Progress of monsoon stops in Odisha, no respite from heat and humidity!

Bhubaneswar: Progress of monsoon seems to have stopped in Odisha, no respite from heat and humidity for the next two days says the weather department. Instead of pre-monsoon rain, there is severe heat and humidity in the state of Odisha. The month of June almost over, still there have been no monsoon rains. Monsoon has entered South Odisha, but there is no sign of further extension.

The people of the state are sweltering in severe heat. For two more days, there is information about the continued heat in coastal Odisha. For today, the weather department has issued a warning for thunderstorms in Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Jajpur, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati.

On the other hand, from June 20 there will be a slight change in the conditions for rainfall at various places. Even if there is a chance of rain in the next two days, the heatwave will continue. Also, the weather is favorable for monsoon to advance in the next three days. Monsoon rains in June are not good across the country. Monsoon has disappeared for now and is likely to be reactivated towards the last week of June. Monsoon will advance and bring rain to the whole country by the first week of July.

