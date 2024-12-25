Professor Sanjay Satapathy passes away due to cancer at private hospital in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Professor Sanjay Satapathy has breathed his last today at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar today. He was the first Vice-Chancellor of Manikeswari University of Bhawanipatna in Kalahandi district.

In October he was diagnosed with cancer and was undergoing treatment for the same. Many people have expressed their grief on the demise of this educationalist. His wife, son and daughter have been deeply saddened by his demise. Many of his former colleagues have visited him during the last few hours of his life yesterday.

He was appointed as the Vice-Chancellor of Manikeswari University in 2012. He had taken up many developmental steps for the betterment of the University. He was a renowned orator, anchor and cultural expert in Odisha.

