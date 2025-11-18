Prof Kishor Basa and Er Ashok Basa meet President Droupadi Murmu, share ideas in interest of the Nation and Odisha

Advertisement

New Delhi: Prof Kishor Basa, the Chairman of National Monuments Authority of government of India and his twin Brother Er Ashok Basa, the Chair of Strategic Planning Committee World Federation of Engineering Organizations (WFO), former Executive Vice President (WFEO) and former President, Institution of Engineers (India) met President Droupadi Murmu this afternoon.

During the meeting, Prof Basa highlighted the issues related to Cultural and Tribal development of Odisha. He suggested for establishment of a National Institute of Tribal Development (NITD) at Rairangpur in the district of Mayurbhanj under the Ministry of Tribal Affairs. Rairangpur is strategically located because of its proximity of concentration of Scheduled Tribal population of Odisha as well as the neighbouring states of Jharkhand and West Bengal. The Institute may be modelled after the National Institute of Rural Development in Hyderabad.

Further he said that the Jhumar song and dance is an important form of Intangible Cultural Heritage. It symbolizes a cultural integration of tribes and castes in a major geographical region extending from Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Assam. Its importance should be recognized by establishing a National Centre for Jhumar at Baripada, Mayurbhanj under the Ministry of Culture.

Moreover, he mentioned that the Archaeological Museum at Khiching — whose importance is known nationally and which is under the State Govt of Odisha — should be brought under the Archaeological Survey of India, Ministry of Culture for better preservation, display and promotion.

Likewise, Er Ashok Basa emphasized on the Global scarcity of Water on which United Nations has launched “Water Action Decade 2018-2028” apart from keeping the role of water in Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 6,11,13 and 14. The basic purpose of such importance given by United Nation is to create public awareness and to tackle water scarcity and manage water usage including addressing the challenges related to water by promoting sustainable and integrated management of water resources. India is facing the worst water crisis in her history which would result in 6% loss of India’s GDP by 2050. India’s water demand is projected to be twice the available supply by 2030 leading to severe water scarcity. Under these circumstances it is felt that a proper governance is required for the Management of Water.

Er Basa requested the President for initiating a pilot project in the country and in Odisha. The pilot project would involve creating a State Water Management Authority in Odisha which would be responsible for restructuring of water policy. A detailed note in this regard was also submitted by him.

Prof Basa and Er Basa expressed their gratitude to the President for giving them an opportunity to share their ideas in person in the interest of the Nation.