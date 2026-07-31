Probe Ordered After MKCG PG Question Paper Goes Viral on Social Media

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Berhampur: An investigation has been initiated into the alleged leak of the PG MD/MS examination question paper conducted at MKCG Medical College and Hospital, Berhampur, after portions of the paper reportedly surfaced on social media during the examination.

Dean and Principal of MKCG Medical College, Prof. Dr. Harikrushna Dalai, said the alleged incident took place on July 27, when parts of the question paper were taken out of the examination hall and circulated on social media and WhatsApp, where they went viral.

According to the college, the university later informed authorities that the same question paper had also reached other medical colleges. In response, an emergency meeting chaired by the Vice-Chancellor was convened on July 28 to review the matter.

During the meeting, one medical college informed the university that one of its students had admitted the viral question paper had originated from MKCG Medical College. The meeting also discussed the ongoing investigation, security arrangements for question papers, and measures to ensure the secure conduct of the remaining PG examinations.

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The college authorities said stricter security protocols would be enforced for the remaining two examinations.

Suspicion of a question paper leak emerged after photographs of the PG MD/MS examination paper conducted at MKCG Medical College went viral on social media during the examination. Following the university being alerted, it immediately convened the meeting and launched an investigation.

The probe is currently focused on determining how the question paper was taken out of the examination hall, identifying those involved, and assessing the extent to which the alleged leak may have affected the integrity and fairness of the examination process.