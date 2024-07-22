Private nursing home in Odisha catches fire, see details here

Odisha
By Sudeshna Panda 0
Fire in private nursing home

Aska: A fire has been reported from a private nursing home in Ganjam district of Odisha said reports on Monday, said reports. The fire emanated from the gas cylinder and then spread far and wide.

The locals saw fire from the building and then informed the fire department. The fire tenders reached the spot and tried to douse the flames.

According to the information available, Vivekananda Sishu mandir, Flex Printing Unit, Pathology Clinic, Medicine Shop and some houses were on rent in the said building. All appear to be safe from a major accident.

It was further reported that, all the equipment of the nursing home including surgical equipment were reduced to ashes.

Recently on July 13, two major hospital fires were reported at two private nursing homes in Cuttack city of Odisha. In one of the hospital fires a 11-Day infant succumbed while undergoing treatment.

Also Read: Fire Mishap At Private Hospital In Cuttack: 11-Day Infant Succumbs While Undergoing Treatment

Sudeshna Panda 9574 news 59 comments

A lawyer by profession, a writer by passion and a foodie by soul. Odisha is my home state and I write about it on kalingatv.com

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.