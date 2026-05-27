Private Bus Services in Odisha May Face Disruption Over Fuel Price Hike

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Private passenger bus services across Odisha could be hit soon as the State Private Bus Owners Association has warned of a possible strike in protest against the recent hike in fuel prices.

The association said that under the existing self-operated fare revision system, bus fares are to be increased by 1 paisa per kilometer for every Rs 2 per litre rise in petrol and diesel prices.

With fuel prices having gone up by Rs 8 per litre so far, fares should have risen by 4 paisa per kilometer. However, only a 2 paisa increase has been implemented so far, and the remaining 2 paisa hike is pending.

Advertisement

“If the state government does not want to put pressure on ordinary passengers, it can consider completely waiving the VAT levied on oil to bring relief,” the association said.

Devendra Sahu, general secretary of the State Private Bus Owners Association, informed that the association will hold a meeting of bus owners next Saturday to decide the next course of action.

Earlier, Odisha Transport Minister Bibhuti Jena said action would be taken against buses collecting fares higher than the prescribed rate, after complaints of overcharging were reported from various places.

Also read: Odisha CM and Vedanta Chairman discuss progress of Vedanta projects in the state