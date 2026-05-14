Private bus operators warn of go off road as Odisha faces fuel crisis

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Bhubaneswar: Passenger bus services across Odisha likely to stop within the next two days due to a fuel shortage, said the All Odisha Private Bus Owners’ Association on Thursday.

The association said private bus operators are facing problems as diesel is not available across the state. Due to the fuel shortage, bus owners may be forced to stop services if the situation does not improve soon, informed Association General Secretary Debendra Sahu.

Sahu said the fuel shortage is also affecting neighbouring states like Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and West Bengal. Because of this, vehicles from outside states are also unable to enter Odisha.

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Meanwhile, the association has requested the state government to immediately arrange fuel supply especially for passenger buses or else it will affect the transport services badly.

Bus owners also said the situation is becoming similar to the COVID pandemic period when transport services were massively affected. They warned that all private buses may go off the road if no action is taken immediately.