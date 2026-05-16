Private bus fare hiked in Odisha after fuel price rise

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Bhubaneswar: Passengers travelling by private buses in Odisha will now have to pay more as bus fares have been increased following the rise in petrol and diesel prices.

According to reports, the fare of ordinary buses has been increased by 2 paise per kilometre. Earlier, passengers had to pay 88 paise per kilometre, which has now been revised to 90 paise.

Similarly, express bus fare has been increased from 92 paise to 94 paise per kilometre. Deluxe bus fare, which was Rs 1.27 per kilometre, has now increased by 4 paise to Rs 1.31.

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The AC deluxe bus fare has also gone up from Rs 1.55 to Rs 1.59 per kilometre. Meanwhile, Super Deluxe Premium bus fare has been increased from Rs 2.41 to Rs 2.47 per kilometre.

State Private Bus Owners’ Association General Secretary Debendra Sahu said the fare hike has been implemented through the automatic fare revision mechanism.

Following the revision, ticket prices of all categories of private buses across the state have increased.

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