Prisoner dies by suicide in Choudwar Circle Jail

Cuttack: In a shocking incident, a prisoner died allegedly by committing suicide in Choudwar Circle Jail of Cuttack district on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Mohammad Kalim (32), a resident of the Hati Pokhari area under Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC).

Kalim, who was an under trial prisoner and was lodged in Cell No. 6 of the Choudwar Circle Jail, committed suicide by using a bathing towel tied to his neck and suspending from the cell window at around 6.30 PM. However, the exact reason what prompted him to take the drastic step is yet to be ascertained.

On being informed, Choudwar Police Station IIC Rajanikant Das and Zone-1 ACP Arun Swain rushed to the jail and started an investigation into the matter. They also sent Kalim’s body to the SCB Medical College and Hospital for postmortem.

According to reports, the under trial prisoner’s death marks the second such suicide case in the jail as another prison named Pabitra Sahu from Bolagarh in Khurda district had ended his life three months ago.