Principal Secretary Usha Padhee travels on ‘Ama Bus,’ emphasises safe and accessible urban mobility

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: In a gesture of empathy and connection with citizens, Principal Secretary of Housing & Urban Development Department Usha Padhee travelled on an ‘Ama Bus’ in Bhubaneswar late this evening to experience the comfort, safety, and inclusivity of the city’s modern public transport system.

Interacting with passengers—especially women and senior citizens—she gathered feedback on their travel experience and appreciated the measures taken to ensure women’s safety, including CCTV surveillance, trained crew, and well-lit bus stops. She lauded the operational teams for maintaining cleanliness, punctuality, and passenger comfort.

Advertisement

Padhee said, “Public transport is the heartbeat of urban mobility. The Ama Bus initiative reflects our commitment to safe, reliable, and affordable travel for all — connecting people, opportunities, and aspirations.”

The Ama Bus service has improved last-mile connectivity across Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Puri, Rourkela, Berhampur, and Sambalpur, with upcoming expansion to Keonjhar, Angul, Jharsuguda, and Baripada. Later, Padhee also visited a proposed bus stand site near Nandankanan, planned to enhance commuter convenience and connectivity.

Also Read: Usha Padhee Appointed Principal Secretary Of Skill Development And Technical Education Department