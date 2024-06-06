Principal Secretary of Electronics & IT Department Manoj Mishra resigns

Bhubaneswar: Manoj Kumar Mishra, the Principal Secretary of the Electronics and IT Department of the Odisha government has resigned from his position.

It is to be noted here that Mishra was appointed as the IT Secretary by the Naveen Patnaik-led state government in 2022 just a day after the Centre accepted his resignation from the Indian Railway Traffic Service (IRTS).

The 2000 batch IRTS officer is considered to be a close ally of former IAS officer VK Pandian.

Earlier, three Chief Advisor of the Special Initiatives of Odisha government at the rank of Chief Secretary- R. Balakrishnan, Suresh Chandra Mahapatra and Upendra Tripathy- resigned from their posts following the resignation of the outgoing Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.