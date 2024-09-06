Principal of Govt Higher Secondary School Nabin Kumar Sahoo in Odisha Vigilance net

By Subadh Nayak
vigilance apprehends principal of govt higher secondary school

Kalahandi: Nabin Kumar Sahoo, the Principal of Government (SSD) Higher Secondary School (+2 College), Gopalpur under Thuamul Rampur Block in Kalahandi district has been apprehended by Odisha Vigilance.

The anti-corruption team Kalahandi Sahoo while demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 10,000 at his office chamber from mother (complainant) of a student in lieu of admission of her daughter in +2 Science First Year and to help her daughter during practical examination.

The entire tainted bribe money has been recovered and seized from the possession of the Principal.

Following the trap, simultaneous searches are going on at two locations of Sahoo from DA angle.

In this connection, Koraput Vigilance P.S Case No. 17 Dt. 05.09.2024 U/s 7 P.C (Amendment) Act, 2018 has been registered. Investigation is in progress against him.

Detailed report follows.

