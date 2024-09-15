Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off Vande Bharat trains, Odisha gets two new trains

Berhampur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off six new Vande Bharat Express trains including two running through the Odisha . The Vande Bharat trains that will be flagged off includes Berhampur-Tatanagar, Rourkela-Howrah, and Raipur-Visakhapatnam.

Berhampur-Tata Vande Bharat Express via Kendujhargarh will leave Brahmapur at 05:15hrs towards Tata and in the return direction, it will leave Tata at 14:50hrs towards Brahmapur.

Chief Minister Mohan Majhi was also present at the Brahmapur Railway Station for the flagging off ceremony of the Vande Bharat Train.

Meanwhile, the Governor of Odisha Raghubar Das flagged off the Rourkela-Howrah Vande Bharat Train from Rourkela Railway Station.

The six new routes are: Tatanagar–Patna, Varanasi–Deoghar, Howrah-Dhanbad–Gaya, Howrah-Dumka–Bhagalpur, Howrah-Tatanagar-Rourkela and Tatanagar-Brahmapur.

Prime Minister will inaugurate additional Vande Bharat trains across the country, including Visakhapatnam-Raipur-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express which will run through Odisha, on Monday.

Also Read: PM Modi Inaugurates Third Vande Bharat Express In Odisha