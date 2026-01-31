President’s visit to Bhubaneswar: Traffic restrictions imposed, check details

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Ahead of President of India’s six-day visit to Odisha starting February 2, 2026, the Commissionerate Police has announced traffic restrictions in the city. As part of security measures, certain roads will be closed or restricted on specific dates and times.

The restrictions apply to roads like Airport Square, Hospital Square, AG Square, Lok Bhavan Square, and others on February 2, 3, 6, and 7, 2026, between specified times.

Commuters are urged to avoid restricted routes and use alternatives, plan journeys in advance, allowing extra time and cooperate with traffic personnel.

Advertisement

Emergency vehicles like fire and ambulance are exempt. Public cooperation is requested to ensure smooth traffic flow.

Check details here: