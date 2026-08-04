President Murmu to visit Berhampur today by special train

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Bhubaneswar: President Droupadi Murmu’s to visit Brahmapur via special train from Bhubaneswar today. It’s been part of her three-day visit to Odisha. The special train has been brought from Delhi for the tour.

As per reports, the rail journey between Bhubaneswar and Brahmapur will take approximately two hours and ten minutes. The President will be travelling under three- tier security.

As per reports, Government Railway Police (GRP), Railway Protection Force (RPF) teams and other specialised units will travel on board to provide close protection. A comprehensive three-tier security cordon has been put in place both inside and outside Bhubaneswar railway station.

Commissionerate Police will deploy personnel outside the station, while GRP and RPF personnel will secure the interior.

Official sources confirmed that three hours prior to her departure, the movement of all trains will be stopped on platforms 1 and 2. However, rail traffic will not be disrupted as the incoming and outgoing trains will be diverted to platforms 3, 4, 5 and 6.

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Around five platoons each of GRP and RPF, along with two platoons of local police, will be deployed in Bhubaneswar. In Berhampur, four platoons of GRP, five of RPF and two of local police will be mobilised.

Upon reaching Berhampur, the President will travel nearly 80 kilometres by road to Taptapani. She will offer prayers at the Maa Kandhuni Devi Temple during her visit there.

She will return to Berhampur later in the evening and spend the night at the Army Air Defence College in Gopalpur.

She is scheduled to travel back to Bhubaneswar by the special train on Wednesday.

Earlier on Monday, President Murmu inaugurated Kripaluji University at Banki in Cuttack district.