President Murmu Inaugurates 5 Major Projects Worth ₹158 Crore in Rourkela, Odisha

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On April 21, 2026, President Droupadi Murmu visited Rourkela, Odisha, to inaugurate a series of transformative developmental and cultural projects worth ₹158 crore. This visit marks her first-ever official trip to the “Steel City” in the Sundargarh district.

Key Highlights of the Rourkela Projects:

The projects, primarily spearheaded by the Rourkela Smart City and the local administration, focus on culture, science, and urban governance:

Science & Education:

• Planetarium and Science Centre: A major educational hub located at Chhend Colony, designed to foster scientific temper among students and residents.

Cultural Preservation:

• Tribal Museum: A state-of-the-art facility near Hockey Square (Civil Township) showcasing the rich heritage, traditions, and artifacts of local tribal communities (Munda, Khadia, Oram, and Bhuian).

• Nirmal Munda Parivesh Path: A significant landmark and entrance gate named in honor of the tribal leader and freedom fighter Nirmal Munda.

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Urban Infrastructure:

• Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC): A flagship Smart City project intended to enhance city-wide governance, traffic management, and security through real-time monitoring.

• Mega Recreational Park: A large green space developed at Koel Nagar for public leisure.

Event Atmosphere & Dignitaries

• Public Address: The President addressed a massive gathering of over 15,000 people, including approximately 10,000 school students, at a venue in Sector-13.

• Cultural Celebration: The event featured large-scale performances of Odissi, Sambalpuri, Santali, and local Karma dances.

• Dignitaries Present: She was received and accompanied by Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, and Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram.

This day-long trip to Rourkela follows a more extensive six-day tour she conducted in February 2026, where she visited Jajpur, Balasore, Puri, and Mayurbhanj. Today’s visit underscores the government’s focus on integrating modern technology (Smart City projects) with the preservation of tribal identity in Western Odisha. Rourkela was declared a “No-Drone Zone” for the duration of the visit, with over 50 platoons of police deployed to ensure safety under the “Blue Book” security protocol.