President inaugurates Planetarium and Science Centre, Nirmal Munda Parivesh Path, Tribal Museum and Integrated Command and Control Centre in Rourkela

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Rourkela: President Droupadi Murmu today inaugurated Planetarium and Science Centre, and Nirmal Munda Parivesh Path at a public function held at Rourkela. Later, the President also inaugurated Tribal Museum and Integrated Command and Control Centre at Rourkela.

Speaking at the public function, the President said that natural beauty, folk culture and heritage of Sundargarh possess an attractive charm. The allure of its dense forests, mountains, waterfalls and rivers is boundless. The art and culture of Sundargarh have further enriched the cultural abundance of Odisha. She emphasized that Sundargarh is also the land of brave individuals and sports enthusiasts.

The President stated that people from various regions of India, including Odisha, reside in Rourkela for employment and livelihood purposes. This cosmopolitan city has played a pioneering role in promoting Odisha’s art, literature, culture, tribal traditions, and sports.

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The President said that the development of the nation is possible only through the development of every section of society. With this in mindset, the Central and State governments are actively working on various schemes for tribal welfare. This is accelerating the development process in tribal-dominated districts like Sundargarh, while prioritizing the economic upliftment of the members of tribal communities.

The President advised the people to actively participate in the development of the nation. She advised them to move ahead and also extend a helping hand to assist others in moving forward. She urged them to become good human beings and strive to uplift those who have been left behind.

The President said that our nation is rapidly marching towards becoming Viksit Bharat by the centenary year of our independence in 2047. Similarly, the year 2036 will mark the completion of one hundred years since the formation of the state of Odisha. To build a Viksit Odisha and Viksit Bharat, all-round development and the participation of people from every section of society are essential. The creation of Viksit Bharat will be possible only through the collective efforts and dedication of the nation’s farmers, labourers, tribal communities, marginalized sections, intellectuals, youth and students, as well as the urban and rural populace.

Also Read: President Droupadi Murmu To Visit Rourkela To Inaugurate Key Projects