President Droupadi Murmu will visit Odisha from July 6 to 9, check her day-wise itinerary

Bhubaneswar: President of India Droupadi Murmu will land in Bhubaneswar on a four-day visit to Odisha and is slated to attend several programmes including the Ratha Yatra of Lord Jagannath and his siblings in Puri.

The President will arrive at the Biju Patnaik International Airport (BBI) in a special flight of the Air Force tomorrow evening.

Check her day-wise schedule: