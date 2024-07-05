President Droupadi Murmu will visit Odisha from July 6 to 9, check her day-wise itinerary

Bhubaneswar: President of India Droupadi Murmu will land in Bhubaneswar on a four-day visit to Odisha and is slated to attend several programmes including the Ratha Yatra of Lord Jagannath and his siblings in Puri.
The President will arrive at the Biju Patnaik International Airport (BBI) in a special flight of the Air Force tomorrow evening.
Check her day-wise schedule:
- On July 6, the President will grace the 96th Death Anniversary of Utkalamani Pandit Gopabandhu Das at Bhubaneswar.
- On July 7, the President will witness the Gundicha Jatra (Car Festival) of Lord Jagannath at Puri.
- On July 8, the President will visit Udayagiri Caves and interact with the students of Bibhuti Kanungo College of Art and Crafts and Utkal University of Culture. On the same day, she will inaugurate the Divine Retreat Centre of Brahma Kumaris at Haridamada village near Bhubaneswar and launch the ‘Lifestyle for Sustainability’ campaign.
- On July 9, the President will grace the 13th Graduation Ceremony of the National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER) at Bhubaneswar.