President Droupadi Murmu will visit Odisha from July 6 to 9, check her day-wise itinerary

Odisha
By Subadh Nayak 0
day-wise itinerary of President Droupadi Murmu in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: President of India Droupadi Murmu will land in Bhubaneswar on a four-day visit to Odisha and is slated to attend several programmes including the Ratha Yatra of Lord Jagannath and his siblings in Puri.

The President will arrive at the Biju Patnaik International Airport (BBI) in a special flight of the Air Force tomorrow evening.

Check her day-wise schedule:

  • On July 6, the President will grace the 96th Death Anniversary of Utkalamani Pandit Gopabandhu Das at Bhubaneswar.
  • On July 7, the President will witness the Gundicha Jatra (Car Festival) of Lord Jagannath at Puri.
  • On July 8, the President will visit Udayagiri Caves and interact with the students of Bibhuti Kanungo College of Art and Crafts and Utkal University of Culture. On the same day, she will inaugurate the Divine Retreat Centre of Brahma Kumaris at Haridamada village near Bhubaneswar and launch the ‘Lifestyle for Sustainability’ campaign.
  • On July 9, the President will grace the 13th Graduation Ceremony of the National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER) at Bhubaneswar.

Also Read: President Draupadi Murmu On 4-Day Visit To Odisha, To Attend Rath Yatra

Subadh Nayak 11816 news 3 comments

Subadh is currently working as a senior Copy-Editor with kalingatv.com. With a passion for news, he has been covering every beat of the society since 2013.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.