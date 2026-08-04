President Droupadi Murmu Visits Taptapani, Offers Prayers at Maa Kandhuni Temple

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Berhampur: President Droupadi Murmu visited Taptapani in Ganjam district of Odisha today and offered prayers at the Maa Kandhuni temple.

As per reports, under tight security, the President reached the shrine of Maa Kandhuni Devi and offered prayers. She performed puja at the temple. President Murmu was given a traditional tribal welcome on her arrival. This marks the President’s historic visit to Taptapani.

People had gathered along the roadside to catch a glimpse of the President. Breaking protocol, she stepped out of her car at Brahmapur’s Meenakshi Nagar square and distributed chocolates to college students and children. The students were thrilled to meet the President up close.

President Murmu had arrived in Berhampur by train from Bhubaneswar. From the railway station, she traveled by road to Taptapani.

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Elaborate arrangements were made by the Ganjam district administration and police for the President’s entire visit.

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