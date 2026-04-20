President Droupadi Murmu to visit Rourkela tomorrow, Security tightened

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Rourkela: President Droupadi Murmu is scheduled to visit Rourkela city in Odisha’s Jharsugura district on April 21, 2026. The whole city has geared up to welcome the esteemed President with much fervor and excitement.

The security of the city has been tightened with 45 platoon police force deployed to oversee the situation of the city during the President visit. All preparations have been made by the administration to ensure the smooth and secure visit of the President. Traffic control and all aspects related to security have been given importance during the President’s visit.

Jharsuguda administration has imposed a complete ban on drone flights and all other aerial activities across the entire district on April 21, designating it as a “No Drone Zone” or “No Flying Zone.”

The Rourkela police held a rehearsal march from Rourkela Airport and passed through Sector-13 Chowk, D.A.V Chowk and Hanuman Batika Chowk to the Circuit House along with ICCC and Tribal Museum.

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President Murmu is scheduled to land at Veer Surendra Sai (VSS) Airport in Jharsuguda at around 10.25 am on April 21. Then she will head to Rourkela by helicopter to inaugurate a mega recreational park at Koel Nagar and science park and planetarium at Chhend Colony. She is also set to launch Rourkela One Project at Civil Township near Hockey square, which comprises the Integrated Command and Control Centre, tribal museum and auditorium.

She is also slated to attend a cultural programme performed by about 2,500 school and college students. She will also interact with self-help groups after lunch at the Panposh circuit house.

She is expected to return to Jharsuguda later in the day for her departure to New Delhi.