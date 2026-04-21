President Droupadi Murmu to visit Rourkela to inaugurate key projects

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Rourkela: President Droupadi Murmu is set to visit the steel city of Rourkela today, where she will inaugurate several major development projects. She is scheduled to arrive at around 11:05 AM.

During her visit, the President will launch multiple initiatives under the Rourkela ‘One’ project, including an Integrated Command and Control Centre, a Tribal Museum, and an auditorium. She will also inaugurate a large park at Koel Nagar and a planetarium in Chhend Colony.

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Apart from project inaugurations, President Murmu will meet representatives of various organizations at the Panposh Circuit House. Extensive preparations have been made by the district administration and the Rourkela Municipal Corporation for her visit.

The city has been placed under multi-layered security arrangements. A grand cultural programme has also been planned, with participation expected from over one lakh people, including a large number of students from Sundargarh district. Around 10,000 students have been accommodated at the airstrip ground, while nearly 3,000 students will perform cultural programmes during the event.