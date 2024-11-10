President Droupadi Murmu to visit Odisha’s Puri for Navy Day celebration

Puri: President Droupadi Murmu to visit Odisha on December 4, to attend the celebrations of Indian Navy Day at Puri. She will witness the operational demonstration of the Indian Navy on the Golden beach here that was awarded the Blue flag in 2020.

The Navy is gearing up to host the operational demonstration to the first lady of India on the Navy Day. The Indian Navy, government of Odisha and the local administration is to their toes to make all the arrangements for the President’s visit. The live demonstration will also be open for tourists.

The programme will be broadcasted live in the National media as well as the Youtube channel of the Indian Navy. Earlier, in 2022 President Murmu had attended the Navy Day in Vishakhapatnam.