President Droupadi Murmu to visit Odisha on January 10 for Pravasi Bharatiya Divas

Bhubaneswar: President Droupadi Murmu is scheduled visit Odisha on January 10, 2025. This was informed by the Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Krushna Chandra Mahapatra. President Murm will visit Bhubaneswar to attend the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) convention. The convention is scheduled from January 8 to 10.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister will also attend the PBD convention. It is being held for the first time in Bhubaneswar. As many as 5,000 Non-resident Indians (NRIs) from 140 countries are expected to attend the convention.

The NRIs will see the culture, traditions and art of the people of Odisha in the PBD convention. The department of Tourism has been assigned to make arrangements for the stay of the NRI guests. For this, a meeting was convened in the presence of members of Cultural deparment and Tourism department. Along with them the District collectors of Cuttack, Puri and Khurda will be present. Further the BDOs and members of BMC and CMC will attend the meeting on Tuesday. The agenda of meeting was the cultural programmes to be organized and the beautification of the city with a view to attract tourists.

The hotels near Bhubaneswar and the IB guest house has been booked for the guests. Along with five double decker buses, 50 additional buses will be provided by CRUT.