President Droupadi Murmu to come for a 6-day Odisha visit today, scheduled to visit Jajpur, Puri, check details

Bhubaneswar: President Droupadi Murmu’s 6-day visit to Odisha will begin today. His Majesty will visit Biraja Kshetra from Bhubaneswar, then Srikshetra. Finally, she will visit her birthplace Mayurbhanj district and end her visit to Odisha.

As per the information received, the President is scheduled to reach Bhubaneswar airport at 6:40 pm today evening. After this, she will spend the night at Lok Bhawan and then go to Jajpur on the morning of February 3 to visit Maa Biraja temple. She is scheduled to offer ‘Pindadaan’ to her ancestors at Navigaya.

On the same day i.e on February 3, she will visit Balasore from Jajpur and attend the 12th convocation ceremony of Fakir Mohan University.

All preparations have been made by the district administration and the University in Balasore for this. Security arrangements have been made as per the Blue Book security protocol.

His Majesty will come to Puri from Balasore in the evening and spend the night at Lok Bhawan.

The next day, i.e. on the morning of February 4, after visiting the famous Lord Jagannath temple, she will offer prayers at the Shwetaganga pond.

Yesterday, two helicopters practiced landing at the Puri helipad. Puri SP Pratik Singh reviewed the security arrangements at the helipad. Starting from the helipad, Lok Bhawan, Shwetaganga pond, inside the temple, outside the temple, Badadanda and the entire Puri city have been placed under security.

On February 6, the President has various programs in her native place Rairangpur. She will lay the foundation stone of various projects. Later, she will go to Similipal and spend the night there.

Due to security reasons, Similipal Sanctuary will be closed for tourists from February 4 to 6.

The President will leave Bhubaneswar airport at 9:10 am on February 7 and travel to Jagdalpur, Chhattisgarh. 30 platoons of security forces have been deployed for the President’s security.

