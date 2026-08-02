President Droupadi Murmu to begin three-day Odisha visit from tomorrow

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Bhubaneswar: President Droupadi Murmu will begin a three-day visit to Odisha from tomorrow. During her visit, the President will participate in a series of educational, cultural and official engagements in Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Brahmapur and Taptapani in Ganjam district.

The President is slated to arrive in Bhubaneswar by a special aircraft from New Delhi in the afternoon of August 3.

After reaching Lok Bhavan, she will travel by road to Jagadguru Kripalu University near Baanga in Damapada tehsil of Cuttack district to inaugurate the institution and return to Bhubaneswar for an overnight stay.

On the next day on August 4, the President is scheduled to travel by special train from Bhubaneswar to Berhampur, with the rail journey being planned in view of the prevailing monsoon conditions.

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Later, from Berhampur, she will proceed by road to Taptapani, where she will offer prayers and perform ‘aarti’ at Maa Kandhuni Devi Peetha before participating in a tree plantation drive. She will also visit Dhabaleswar Temple near Berhampur.

The President is likely to stay the night at Berhampur before returning to Bhubaneswar by train on August 5 and flying back to New Delhi aboard a special Indian Air Force aircraft.

Police Commissioner S Devadutta Singh said, a comprehensive security, traffic management, and logistical arrangements have been made to ensure the President’s safe movement. Around 40 platoons of police, nearly 150 officers, and specialised security units, including the Special Tactical Unit (STU), Special Technical Group (STG) and plainclothes personnel, will be deployed.