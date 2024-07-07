President Droupadi Murmu reaches Puri to witness Rath Yatra

Puri: President Droupadi Murmu has reached Puri, the piligrimage town to witness the Rath Yatra festival today, along with lakhs of devotees. She will witness the sacred procession of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Goddess Subhadra

Heavy security personnel have been deployed in view of the President Murmu’s visit to Puri. From the security point of view, the areas where the President will visit and stay have been declared as ‘No Drone Zone’ and ‘No Flying Zone.’ This order shall be strictly implemented.

It is learnt that extensive security measures have been put in place for President Murmu’s visit to Puri to witness Rath Yatra. While a VIP zone has been planned for the Odisha Governor, Chief Minister, Union Ministers and other dignitaries, a buffer zone has been planned for the President.

A dedicated team led by a senior SP rank officer has been formed to supervise the visit of Murmu to the pilgrim town.

On July 8 morning, she will visit Puri beach and then she will visit Udayagiri caves and interact with the students of Bibhuti Kanungo College of Art and Crafts and Utkal University of Culture.

Then the President will inaugurate the Divine Retreat Centre of Brahma Kumaris at Haridamada village near Bhubaneswar and launch the ‘Lifestyle for Sustainability’ campaign.

Later, President Murmu will grace the 13th graduation ceremony of the National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER) in Bhubaneswar on July 9.