President Droupadi Murmu postpones Odisha visit, because…

Bhubaneswar: President of India, Droupadi Murmu has reportedly postponed her Odisha visit due to unavoidable circumstances, informed Mritunjaya Sharma, the Officer on Special Duty to the President today.

“Due to unavoidable circumstances the visit of the Hon’ble President to (Bangriposi, Uparbeda, Rairangpur, Puri & Bhubaneswar) from 23rd to 25th October, 2024 stands postponed,” said Sharma in a letter to Odisha Chief Secretary of Manoj Ahuja.

It is to be noted to be here that the President was scheduled to come on a three-day visit to the State and attend various events. She was slated to land at Bangriposi Helipad in Mayurbhanj district at 9.55 am on October 23. From there, she was to proceed to Bangriposi railway station by road and lay the foundation of three new railway lines — Bangriposi-Gorumahisani, Buramara-Chakulia and Badampahar-Kendujhargarh.

Thereafter, she was scheduled to virtually lay the foundation of three projects — Tribal Research Centre, Dandabose Airport, and a sub-divisional hospital and then visit Uparbeda Government Upper Primary School in her village.

On October 24, the President was supposed to visit Jagannath Temple in Puri and seek the blessings of the sibling deities and then attend the 75th anniversary celebration of Gobapandhu Ayurveda Mahavidyalaya. Thereafter, she should have attended the 40th convocation of Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology in Bhubaneswar.

Later in the evening at around 6 PM, the President was slated to attend the grand opening of the newly constructed judicial court complex in the state and spend the night at Raj Bhawan.

On October 25, she was to unveil a statue of Pandit Raghunath Murmu in Niladri Vihar of Bhubaneswar before flying to Raipur.