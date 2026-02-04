President Droupadi Murmu performs Pindadan at Swetaganga Pushkarani in Puri

Advertisement

Puri: President Droupadi Murmu, who is on her six-day visit to Odisha, performed Pindadan at Swetaganga Pushkarani in Puri this morning.

As per her schedule, the President had a night halt at the Puri Lok Bhawan, she reached the Swetaganga Pushkarani by 7 AM and performed the Pindadan, an essential ritual honouring departed ancestors, believed to help the soul transition to the next world and achieve salvation (moksha).

After performing pindadan at Swetaganga Pushkarani, the President reached the Singhadwara of the 12th century shrine at 7.40 AM and offered prayers to the Holy Trinity.

She was given a warm welcome on her arrival. Chief Administrator of Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) Arabinda Kumar Padhee, Puri district collector, Superintendent of Police (SP), and members of the Shree Jagannath Temple Managing Committee and Chattisa Nijoga received her.

Advertisement

Odisha Governor Dr. Hari Babu Kambhampati and Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi was also present alongside the President.

The temple administration along with the local and police administration had made elaborate arrangements for the hustle-fee visit of the First Citizen of the country to the 12th century shrine.

Thereafter, the President walked over 100 metres on the Bada Danda waiving the public who were eagerly waiting to have a glance of her. In view of her visit, the public darshan was suspended from 6 AM to 10 AM.