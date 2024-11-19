President Droupadi Murmu on 5-day visit to Odisha from December 3

Bhubaneswar: President Droupadi Murmu to come Odisha on a five-day tour from December 3, sources said. She is scheduled to attend different programmes from December 3 to December 7 after which she will return Delhi.

President Droupadi Murmu will depart for Bhubaneswar in a special flight. She is scheduled to attend different programmes at Bhubaneswar and Puri. On December 6 she will reach the Kalaikunda airport in West Bengal under the Defence ministry from where she will take a special chopper for her native place at Uparabeda in Mayurbhanj district. She will visit Uparabeda government upper primary school and meet the students in the school. After that she will go to her residence in Mayurbhanj.

On December 7, she is scheduled to lay the foundation stone of Bangiriposi-Goru Mahisani, Budhamara- Chakulia and Badampahada- Kendujhargarh railway tracks. She will flag off the renovation works of Centre for Tribal Research, Dandabosa airstrip and Sub-divisional hospital. Thereafter she will return to New Delhi from the Kaleimunda airport.