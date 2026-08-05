President Droupadi Murmu offers prayers at Dhabaleshwar Temple during Brahmapur visit, watch

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Brahmapur: President Droupadi Murmu visited Dhabaleshwar temple and offered her prayers to Lord Shiva, early Wednesday morning in Odisha’s Brahmapur town.

As per reports, President had rested at Army AD College at Golabandha during her one-night stay.

Later, the President walked to the Shiva temple at Dhabaleswar the in the early morning and offered puja with some rituals to Baba Dhabaleswar.

Temple servitors conducted a special puja for the President, added reports.

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After finishing puja, the President returned back to her lodging.

As per the schedule, President Murmu is expected to reach Berhampur Railway Station at 10:10 AM. She will then leave for Bhubaneswar by a special train at 10:20 AM.

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