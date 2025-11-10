President Droupadi Murmu likely to address Odisha winter session

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: President Droupadi Murmu is likely to address the winter session of Odisha assembly, informed Law and Works Minister Prithviraj Harichandan on Monday.

This year, the winter session of the Odisha assembly is likely to begin from November 27, informed sources adding that the state government is also expected to present an interim budget.

Meanwhile, speaking to the media persons about the possible visit of the President, the Law and Works Minister informed that the she (the President) might address the winter session this time as the State government had given her a proposal. However, the Rashtrapati Bhavan is yet to make an official announcement in this regard, he added.

The Minister further said that the state government will share additional information about the President’s visit in due course of time once it is finalized.

If confirmed, this would be Murmu’s first visit to the Odisha Assembly since taking charge of the highest constitutional post of India.