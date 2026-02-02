President Droupadi Murmu lands in Bhubaneswar on a 6-day Odisha visit

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: President Droupadi Murmu landed at the Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar as she began her six-day Odisha visit from today.

The President arrived at the Bhubaneswar airport in a special flight of the Indian Air Force. On her arrival at the airport, she was received by Odisha Governor Dr. Hari Babu Kambhampati, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Chief Secretary Anu Garg DGP YB Khurania and other dignitaries.

From the Bhubaneswar airport, the President directly headed for the Lok Bhavan (Raj Bhawan). After having a night halt here, she will go to Jajpur in the morning tomorrow and offer prayers at the Maa Biraja temple. She is scheduled to offer ‘Pindadaan’ to her ancestors at Navigaya.

Thereafter she will fly to Balasore from Jajpur to attend the 12th convocation ceremony of Fakir Mohan University. All preparations have been made by the district administration and the University in Balasore for this. Security arrangements have been made as per the Blue Book security protocol.

She will then go to Puri from Balasore in the evening and spend the night at Puri Lok Bhawan. The next day, i.e. on the morning of February 4, after visiting the famous Lord Jagannath temple, she will offer prayers at the Shwetaganga pond.

Advertisement

Yesterday, two helicopters practiced landing at the Puri helipad. Puri SP Pratik Singh reviewed the security arrangements at the helipad. Starting from the helipad, Lok Bhawan, Shwetaganga pond, inside the temple, outside the temple, Badadanda and the entire Puri city have been placed under security.

On February 6, the President has various programs in her native place Rairangpur in Mayurbhanj district. She will lay the foundation stone of various projects. Later, she will go to Similipal and spend the night there.

Due to security reasons, Similipal Sanctuary will be closed for tourists for three days from February 4 to 6.

The President will leave Bhubaneswar airport at 9.10 AM on February 7 and travel to Jagdalpur in Chhattisgarh.