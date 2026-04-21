President Droupadi Murmu in Odisha, Governor and Chief Minister welcome at Airport

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Jharsuguda: President Droupadi Murmu arrived in Odisha today. She landed at Veer Surendra Sai Airport in Jharsuguda on a special flight. The Governor and the Chief Minister extended a warm welcome to the President at the airport.

President Murmu is on a visit to the steel city of Rourkela. A planetarium and a museum will be inaugurated during her visit. Security has been heightened across the city for the President’s visit.

A slew of development projects will be launched as part of the tour. An Integrated Command and Control Center, a Tribal Museum, and an auditorium will be inaugurated under the ‘Rourkela One’ project.

In addition, a large park and a planetarium will be launched in Koel Nagar and a separate colony.

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The President is scheduled to meet representatives of various organizations at the Panposh Circuit House. The district administration and the Rourkela Municipal Corporation have made elaborate arrangements for the President’s visit.

Multi-layered security arrangements have been put in place across the city. A grand cultural program will be organized on the occasion, in which more than one lakh people, including a large number of students from Sundargarh district, are expected to participate. Arrangements have been made to accommodate about 10,000 students at the airport ground, where 3,000 students from Rourkela city and other areas will perform cultural programs.