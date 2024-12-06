President Droupadi Murmu dances with women at her birthplace; Watch

Baripada: President Droupadi Murmu today got so emotional that she could not stop herself from dancing with women while visiting her birthplace Uparabeda village in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha.

President Murmu, who is on a five-day visit to Odisha, went to Uparbeda village where she was born in a Santali family. This is the first time that she visited her ancestral house after assuming the country’s topmost constitutional post on July 25, 2022.

She got a rousing welcome on her arrival at the Uparbeda village which was decorated with colourful lights and rangolis as if the locals were celebrating some festival. Even, the villagers had painted their houses with new paints and prepared types of local food/dishes to welcome her.

After reaching the village, the President first visited her alma mater Uparbeda Government Upper Primary School and spent some time with the staff and students. Then she went to offer prayers to the deity at the village shrine before heading to her ancestral house.

When she reached the house, the President found a group of women dressed in traditional attire were dancing to the tune of Santali songs and beats and became so emotional that she went to dance with them as if she was one among them. This surprised each and every one.

As per her schedule, the President also interacted with the students and teachers of Mahila Mahavidyalaya in Rairangpur. Tomorrow, she will lay foundation stones/inaugurate various projects including Bangiriposi-Gorumahisani; Buramara-Chakulia; and Badampahar-Kendujhargarh Rail Lines; Tribal Research and Development Centre, Rairangpur; Dandbose Airport, Rairangpur and Sub-Divisional Hospital, Rairangpur.

Watch President Droupadi Murmu dancing at her birthplace: