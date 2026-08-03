President Droupadi Murmu begins three-day Odisha visit today, special train journey to berhampur

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: President Droupadi Murmu is scheduled to start her three-day visit to Odisha on Monday and will visit Kataka, Khordha and Ganjam districts for the official engagements.

The President will land at the Biju Patnaik International Airport (BIA) at Bhubaneswar from New Delhi aboard a special Indian Air Force aircraft and later fly to Baunara near Dampada in Kataka to inaugurate the Jagadguru Shri Kripalu Maharaj University.

Security has been beefed up and around 40 police platoons have been deployed in Bhubaneswar and 17 police platoons in Cuttack.

The Special Train journey to Berhampur on Tuesday is an important event of President Murmu’s visit.

Special steps have been taken for her train journey in view of the monsoon and possibility of weather-related disruptions.

Advertisement

She will travel from Berhampur to Taptapani by road to visit Maa Kandhuni Devi shrine and will spent night at the Army Air Defence College, Golabandha.

Around 45 police platoons have been mobilized in Ganjam and Berhampur Railway Station has been placed on high alert.

The security for the train will be elaborate and authorities like President’s Secretariat, SPG, Odisha Police, RPF, GRP and East Coast Railway has joined together.

The path from Bhubaneswar to Berhampur rail corridor would remain under the stringent vigilance of continuous track patrolling, anti-sabotage checks and surveillance on road crossings and at stations with entry on the platforms will be only on the authorized persons with passes for the VIP.

Emergency preparedness and arrangements for ambulance with doctor on call, training of engine pilot, inspection of train and weather related contingency have also been finalized and all travel would be conducted under Blue Book of VVIP security protocol.