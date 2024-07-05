President Draupadi Murmu on 4-day visit to Odisha, to attend Rath Yatra

Puri: The President of India Draupadi Murmu shall be on a four-day visit to Odisha, to attend the Rath Yatra and a number of other programs in the state. The President will be there in Odisha from July 6 to July 9.

According to reports, she will arrive at Bhubaneswar airport in a special Air Force flight tomorrow in the evening. The President will then directly go to Jaydev Bhawan from the airport. The President will attend a program there and will spend the night at the Raj Bhavan (Governor House). Then on the morning of July 7, she will go to Puri in a special helicopter of the Air Force. Her Majesty will see the ride there. A carcade parade will be held at 3:00 pm by the Commissionerate Police. The President’s security arrangement s shall be done according to the security Blue Book, of the President.

The Odisha Director General of Police Arun Sarangi informed that, this year the President will go to Puri and watch the ride. Besides, many VIPs are also scheduled to visit the holy city. Therefore, under the leadership of four additional DGs, six IG and DIG rank officers, 19 SP rank officers, 33 additional SPs, 75 DSPs, 130 inspectors and 675 sub-inspectors and ASI will be employed. In addition, there will be three platoons of special striking units and five companies of rapid action team (RAT) from the center, said DGP Arun Kumar Sarangi.