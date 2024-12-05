President Draupadi Murmu inaugurates new judicial complex in Bhubaneswar, watch

Bhubaneswar: President Draupadi Murmu inaugurated the new judicial complex in Bhubaneswar today. Odisha Governor Raghubar Das and the Chief Justice of Orissa High Court were also present on this occasion.

As per reports, the project cost of the newly constructed Judicial Complex in Bhubaneswar is Rs 170 crores. There are 55 courtrooms in this edifice with 55 judge chambers. The building is centrally Air-conditioned. The parking area of the judicial complex has the capability to accommodate approximately 1,000 vehicles. The complex houses Conference rooms, record rooms, Library, Bank and PO.

Today, President Draupadi Murmu inaugurated the judicial complex after attending the 40th convocation ceremony of Odisha Agriculture and Technology University (OUAT) as the chief guest.

