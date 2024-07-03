President appoints Justice Bidyut Ranjan Sarangi of Odisha as Chief Justice of Jharkhand High Court

Cuttack: President Droupadi Murmu has appointed Judge of Orissa High Court Justice Bidyut Ranjan Sarangi as the Chief Justice of Jharkhand High Court today, informed Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal.

Taking to his X handle, the Law Minister said that the President appointed Court Justice Bidyut Ranjan Sarangi as the Chief Justice of Jharkhand High Court and transferred Judge of Jharkhand High Court Justice Chandrashekhar to Rajasthan High Court after consulting with Chief Justice of India Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud.

In exercise of the power conferred by the Constitution of India, the President of India, after consultation with Chief Justice of India, is pleased to order the following: – pic.twitter.com/dunWa0Gesh — Arjun Ram Meghwal (@arjunrammeghwal) July 3, 2024

Justice Bidyut Ranjan Sarangi was born to Banchhanidhi Sarangi and Sailabala Sarangi at Pantikharisasan village in Odagaon area of Nayagarh district on July 20, 1962.

After completing his schooling, Justice Shadangi obtained a bachelor’s degree in commerce from BJB College in Bhubaneswar. Later, he did his LLB & LLM. from M S Law College in Cuttack and PhD in Law from Sambalpur University.

After completing his law education, he started practicing as a lawyer in Orissa High Court in December 1985 and Supreme Court of India, New Delhi and also a life member of Orissa High Court Bar Association, Civil Court Bar Association, Criminal Court Bar Association and Central Tribunal Bar Association, etc.

Justice Sarangi got the opportunity to practice his law in the chamber of esteemed Late Gangadhar Rath, Former Senior Advocate-cum-Advocate General of Odisha. He is proficient in handling various cases like civil, criminal, constitutional, education, employment, revenue, taxation, mining, electricity, insurance.

Justice Sarangi was elevated to the Bench and sworn as a Permanent Judge of Orissa High Court on June 20, 2013 after handling cases in Orissa High Court and Supreme Court of India for 27 years. Since then, he has been working as a judge of Orissa High Court and has handled many important cases and has played a major role in handling cases in hybrid mode in Orissa High Court and providing justice to common people.

He was the Acting Chief Justice of Orissa High Court for 4 months from October 4, 2023 to February 6, 2024. In his 11 years career as an Orissa High Court judge, he has pronounced his final judgment for 1 lakh 52 thousand cases, including 1500 reporting judgments.