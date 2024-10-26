Preliminary reports on crop damage after cyclone DANA: Rajkanika, Aul and Mahakalpada worst affected

Bhubaneswar: After cyclone DANA wretched havoc in a few districts in Odisha, the post cyclone preliminary reports have surfaced. As per the reports, Rajkanika, Aul and Mahakalpada are the worst affected due to the cyclone DANA.

According to preliminary reports after the cyclone, 1 lakh 75 thousand acres of crops have been damaged. 23 thousand acres in Kendrapara, 24 thousand acres 115 hectares in Bhadrak, 340 hectares in Balasore, 2381 hectares in Mayurbhanj, 2709 hectares in Jajpur and 2498 hectares in Jagatsinghpur.

Further the preliminary reports suggest that Rajkanika, Aul and Mahakalpada were the worst affected. Crops also damaged in Basudebpur, Chandbali and Bhandaripokhari.

Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singhdeo said that the final report on the damage will come after the survey. The government will take appropriate action after the final report comes.

Deputy Chief Minister KV Singhdeo reviewed the crop damage due to the impact of the cyclone DANA at the Krushi Bhawan.