Pregnant woman’s brutal murder in Hinjili: LoP Naveen Patnaik seeks CM Majhi’s personal intervention to ensure perpetrators are punished

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Bhubaneswar: Odisha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Naveen Patnaik today sought Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi’s personal intervention in the case of pregnant woman’s brutal murder in Hinjili and to ensure perpetrators are punished.

In a letter to the Chief Minister, Patnaik expressed his deep anguish over the heinous crime and urged him to direct Police to arrest all accused immediately. He also demanded immediate state care, compensation and rehabilitation for the 3-year-old daughter who witnessed the crime.

“I write to you with deep anguish regarding the heinous crime reported from Kharida village under my constituency, Hinjili. As per news reports and video footage circulating, a pregnant woman was brutally murdered in front of her 3-year-old daughter by the brother of her partner. The victim was reportedly staging a dharna in front of her partner’s house seeking justice, holding her child, when she was attacked. The visual of a 3-year-old child crying beside her mother’s body has shocked the conscience of Odisha,” wrote Naveen in the letter.

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He further said, “As Chief Minister of the State holding the Home Portfolio, I urge you to direct Police to arrest all accused immediately. Also provide immediate state care, compensation and rehabilitation for the 3-year-old daughter who witnessed the crime and inquire why preventive action was not taken by police when the victim was sitting in dharna seeking justice.”

“I request your personal intervention to ensure that the perpetrators are punished as per law and such incidents are not repeated,” the LoP requested.

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