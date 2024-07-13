Pregnant woman, youth killed in series accident in Rairangpur of Odisha

Rairangpur: In a tragic incident a pregnant woman and a youth died in a series accident in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha. The accident took place in Dalki Chhaka and Kherana in Badampahad of Rairangpur area of the district.

As per reports, a speeding car first hit a youth in Dalki chhaka. As the car hit the victim was critically injured and died on the spot.

Then, the car driver, in an attempt to flee from the scene, drove the vehicle even in more speed and later hit a pregnant woman in Kherana area. As a result, the pregnant woman also died.

The car driver then lost control over the steering and dashed the vehicle into a roadside tree. A passenger of the car has also sustained critical injury.

After getting information, Police rushed to the spot and started investigation. Further probe of the case is underway.