Pregnant woman, youth killed in series accident in Rairangpur of Odisha

Odisha
By Himanshu 0
Pregnant woman youth killed
Representational image

Rairangpur: In a tragic incident a pregnant woman and a youth died in a series accident in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha. The accident took place in Dalki Chhaka and Kherana in Badampahad of Rairangpur area of the district.

As per reports, a speeding car first hit a youth in Dalki chhaka. As the car hit the victim was critically injured and died on the spot.

Then, the car driver, in an attempt to flee from the scene, drove the vehicle even in more speed and later hit a pregnant woman in Kherana area. As a result, the pregnant woman also died.

The car driver then lost control over the steering and dashed the vehicle into a roadside tree. A passenger of the car has also sustained critical injury.

After getting information, Police rushed to the spot and started investigation. Further probe of the case is underway.

Also read: Ratna Bhandar of Puri Lord Jagannath temple to open tomorrow: Law Minister, watch

Himanshu 6735 news 1 comments

Himanshu Guru is a senior sub-editor & journalist based in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. He has worked for both print & online media.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.