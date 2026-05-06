Pregnant woman in Hinjili threatened before media, then murdered: BJD Leader Ranjita Sahoo

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Bhubaneswar: A shocking incident in Hinjili has sparked outrage after a pregnant woman was threatened with death in front of mediapersons and later brutally murdered, even as police reportedly failed to intervene.

Condemning the incident, BJD General Secretary (Women’s Affairs) Ranjita Sahoo alleged that the assailant openly warned of killing the woman before the media and subsequently carried out the attack while police didn’t intervene.

Calling the episode a complete breakdown of law and order, she questioned how such a brutal crime could unfold publicly. If government fails to maintain law and order, an agitation will be launched.

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As the incident has intensified concerns over women’s safety and policing in the region, Leader of Opposition (LoP) and BJD President Naveen Patnaik earlier today had written to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressing grave concern over the brutal killing.