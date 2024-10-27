Pregnant woman dies, villagers carry body for 2km due to poor road connectivity in Gajapati

Gajapati: In a very tragic incident, family members of a pregnant woman had to carry her body for 2 km due to poor road connectivity at Nirladikia village under Mohana block of Gajapati district.

As per sources, Mamta Mallik, wife of Balaram Mallik was six months pregnant and suddenly she fell seriously ill, after which she was immediately rushed to Mohana Community Health Centre (CHC) for treatment. But due to poor road connectivity, she could not reach on time and her health condition deteriorated.

Further worsening her condition, the doctors referred her to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur. However she succumbed while undergoing treatment.

However, the family members then hired a hearse van to take the body back to their village. But due to lack to proper roads, the van gets stuck mid-away and then the family members had to carry back the body for around 2 kms to the village.

The villagers have appealed to the local administration for proper road connectivity.

