Pregnant woman delivers baby girl in running bus in Odisha’s Rayagada dist

By Himanshu
Pregnant woman delivers baby girl in running bus

Gunupur: In a rare incident, a pregnant woman gave birth to a girl child in a running bus in Rayagada district of Odisha recently. The incident took place in Kashinagar area of Gajapati district at about 7 pm in the evening on Wednesday. The bus was on its way to Nabarangpur from Paralakhemundi.

The identity of the woman who delivered the baby is yet to be ascertained. So far none of her relatives have reached near him while she has been admitted to hospital along with her new born baby. Both the mother and child are in good stage of health.

As per reports, a bus was going to Nabarangpur from Paralakhemundi. A pregnant woman was travelling in the bus. Yesterday evening at about 7 pm when the bus was crossing the Kashinagar area of Gajapati district, the woman experienced labour pain.

Co-incidentally, there were two doctors in this bus. Dr. Arun Nayak and Dr. Sunita Mallick were also travelling in the same bus. As the woman had reached the final stage to deliver, the doctors treated the lady medically to deliver the baby in the bus only. The bus staff and passengers helped as per requirement. And the woman successfully delivered a baby girl.

Later, the bus staff admitted the woman and the new born to Gunupur hospital for treatment.

Now, the mother and child are fine health wise as said by the hospital authorities. However, so far no relatives or known persons have reached near the woman.

People have admired all the people including the doctors, bus staff and passengers for their help in making this rare thing successfully possible.

Also read: 2 minor boys drown in pond in Odisha’s Sambalpur district

Advertisement

You might also like

2 minor boys drown in pond in Odisha’s Sambalpur district

Fake currency note racket in Madrasa of UP busted: 2 accused from Odisha’s Bhadrak…

SUBHADRA Yojana: Girls, women seen running for Aadhaar correction, watch

New ration cards to be issued to eligible beneficiaries by September, Odisha minister

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.