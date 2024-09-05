Pregnant woman delivers baby girl in running bus in Odisha’s Rayagada dist

Gunupur: In a rare incident, a pregnant woman gave birth to a girl child in a running bus in Rayagada district of Odisha recently. The incident took place in Kashinagar area of Gajapati district at about 7 pm in the evening on Wednesday. The bus was on its way to Nabarangpur from Paralakhemundi.

The identity of the woman who delivered the baby is yet to be ascertained. So far none of her relatives have reached near him while she has been admitted to hospital along with her new born baby. Both the mother and child are in good stage of health.

As per reports, a bus was going to Nabarangpur from Paralakhemundi. A pregnant woman was travelling in the bus. Yesterday evening at about 7 pm when the bus was crossing the Kashinagar area of Gajapati district, the woman experienced labour pain.

Co-incidentally, there were two doctors in this bus. Dr. Arun Nayak and Dr. Sunita Mallick were also travelling in the same bus. As the woman had reached the final stage to deliver, the doctors treated the lady medically to deliver the baby in the bus only. The bus staff and passengers helped as per requirement. And the woman successfully delivered a baby girl.

Later, the bus staff admitted the woman and the new born to Gunupur hospital for treatment.

Now, the mother and child are fine health wise as said by the hospital authorities. However, so far no relatives or known persons have reached near the woman.

People have admired all the people including the doctors, bus staff and passengers for their help in making this rare thing successfully possible.