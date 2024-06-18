Pre and Post matric scholarship datelines extended, check details

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government, apart from helping the meritorious students, has launched several scholarship programs to help certain poor and eligible students financially for their higher studies.

The Pre-matric and Post-matric scholarship schemes are two of such scholarships of the State government through which the eligible students get financial support annually.

The government has reportedly extended the dates of application, verification and sanctioning of Pre-matric & Post-matric scholarship schemes for the year 2023-24.

According to reports, the state government has extended the datelines of pre-matric applications and fresh and renewal post-matric applications.

The Students, Schools/Institutions and District authorities are requested to adhere to the timeline given below:

EXTENDED DATELINES OF PRE-MATRIC APPLICATIONS:

Closing date for submission of Online Applications for schools: 20.06.2024

Closing date for online sanction of applications by the DWOs concerned: 30.06.2024

EXTENDED DATELINES OF FRESH & RENEWAL POST-MATRIC APPLICATIONS:

Closing date for submission of Online Applications by Students: 15.06.2024

Closing date for verification of Online Applications by Institutions: 20.06.2024

Closing date for online sanction of applications by the DWOs concerned: 25.06.2024

For more details about the Pre and Post matric scholarships, interested candidates can visit the official website (https://scholarship.odisha.gov.in/website/home).

