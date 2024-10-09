PR&DW Department Senior Private Secretary Ramesh Chandra Jena arrested for possessing 123% DA, know details of his assets

Bhubaneswar: Ramesh Chandra Jena, the Senior Private Secretary of Panchayat Raj and Drinking Water Department of Odisha government was arrested by Vigilance for possessing disproportionate assets (DA) to the tune of 123% of his known sources of income, which he could not account for satisfactorily.

After his arrest, Jena was forwarded to the Court of Special Judge, Vigilance, Bhubaneswar. In this connection, Vigilance Cell PS Case No.12 dated 09.10.2024 was registered against Sri Ramesh Chandra Jena, Sr. Private Secretary U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(b) of PC Amendment Act, 2018.

During house searches, the following movable and immovable assets were unearthed in the name of Ramesh Chandra Jena,

One triple storeyed building with area 4500 Sqft. over plot No.1979/3971, Mouza-Gothapatna, Bhubaneswar worth approx. Rs.1.02 Crore.

One double storeyed building with area 2100 Sqft. over plot No.K4, Kalinga Nagar, Bhubaneswar.

One building at Nirakarpur, Khordha.

5 high value plots including 4 in upscale areas of Bhubaneswar & 1 in Kanasa, Puri.

Deposits Rs.5.50 Lakhs.

1 four wheeler (Honda Amaze) & 3 two wheelers.

Cash, Gold & household articles worth around Rs.9 Lakhs.

After thorough search, inventory and further enquiry, the income, expenditure and assets of Ramesh Chandra Jena were calculated and he was found in possession of disproportionate assets which were 123% in excess of his known sources of income.

Investigation of the case is in progress.