Pravanjan Mullick appointed as Head Coach of Senior Men’s Cricket team of Odisha

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Cuttack: Pravanjan Mullick has been appointed as the Head Coach of the Senior Men’s Cricket team of Odisha for the BCCI Domestic Season 2026-27. OCA made the announcement on Sunday.

Mullick previously served as the Head Coach of the Odisha Under-19 Team and guided the side to the Quarterfinals of the Vinoo Mankad Trophy during the BCCI Domestic season 2025-26.

He was also the Head Coach of the Cuttack Panthers franchise in the inaugural Odisha Pro T20 League and the Head Coach of Rising Students Club, which emerged as champions of the OCA Club Cricket league.

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In addition to his coaching credentials Mullick was a member of the Odisha Senior Men’s Selection Committee for five years.

As a player, he represented Odisha with distinction, having played 88 First-Class matches and 56 List-A matches during his domestic cricket career.