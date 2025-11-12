Prathamastami today, special rituals to be executed at Puri Srimandira

Advertisement

Puri: Today is Prathamashtami. On this occasion special Pratashtami rituals are being executed at the famous Lord Jagannath temple, the Srimandira in Puri of Odisha. Today, the Bada Thakura will be ‘Podhuan’.

Yesterday, the Pratashtami bhara (load with gift items including rice, cereals, clothes etc.) had come from the maternal uncle’s place in Niali of the Shree Jew.

According to the Prathamashtami rituals, after the Bhoga Mandapa is completed, Mahasnana of the deities is performed by the Pujapanda servitors after the Mailam ritual in the three ‘baada’. After this, the Palia Pushpalaka makes the deities to wear new clothes. Then, the Puja Panda, Pati Mahapatra, and Mudirasta Sevak arrive from the house of the Ghatuari servitors after doing ‘Chandana Bije’ and put it in the three ‘Baada’.

Then, the devotees are dressed in costumes and ornaments and camphor is applied.

According to tradition, on Pratashtami, a puja ceremony is performed for the happiness, prosperity, and long life of the eldest son of the family in Odisha. This ritual is followed in the temple according to the Odia tradition.

