Pralambasura Badh Besha to Be Observed at Puri Srimandir Today

Advertisement

Puri: The fourth day of the ongoing Krishna Janma Lila will be observed at the Shree Jagannath Temple, Puri today, with the sacred Pralambasura Badha Besha of Lord Balabhadra scheduled to be performed at the Srimandira.

According to tradition, in the Dwapara Yuga, once when Lord Krishna was playing with the cowherd boys in Vrindavan, demon Pralambasura, a powerful associate of King Kansa, ventured to the jungle where they were playing with the intention of killing Krishna.

Pralambasura attacked Lord Balabhadra, who is known as Balarama in the Dwapara Yuga, and attempted to carry him away. However, Balabhadra struck the demon with his fist and ultimately killed him.

The Pralambasura Badha Besha will be conducted after the Madhyanna Dhupa ritual, or afternoon food offering, at the Srimandira of Puri.

This attire follows the Banabhoji Besha, observed on the Dashami tithi, and the Kaliyadalan Besha, performed yesterday on the Ekadashi tithi.

Advertisement

As part of the ritual, a nearly four-foot-tall wooden figure of Pralambasura is prepared using wood, cane and black, white and blue cloth. The figure is placed below Lord Balabhadra on the Ratna Singhasana, creating a symbolic depiction of Balabhadra defeating the demon.

During the Pralambasura Badha Besha, Lord Jagannath and Devi Subhadra remain in their usual attire, while Lord Balabhadra is positioned on the shoulders and arms of the demon figure, giving devotees a visual representation of the mythological episode.

A large number of devotees have gathered in Puri to witness the special Besha.

Devotees traditionally believe that having darshan of the Pralambasura Badha Besha brings the spiritual merit of crores of births.

Also read: Odisha Cabinet nods new policy for Shree Jagannath Temple Land Settlement