Prabasi Bharatiya Divas to be held in Odisha in January

By Himanshu
Bhubaneswar: Prabasi Bharatiya Divas to be held in Odisha in the month of January, 2025. President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a number of Union Ministers will grace this occasion.

As per reports, Prabasi Bharatiya Divas (NRI Day) will be organised in at the Janata Maidan in the capital city of Odisha for three days on 8th, 9th and 10th of January 2025.

Reportedly, a high-level meeting was held today to take stock of preparations for this Day.  The preparatory meeting was chaired by Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja and attended by senior IAS officers.

